Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target Raised to C$6.25 at National Bankshares

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.60.
Rogers Sugar Stock Down 0.8 %
Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.
Insider Activity at Rogers Sugar
In other news, Director Donald Jewell acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque purchased 20,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. Also, Director Donald Jewell purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. Insiders purchased a total of 62,370 shares of company stock valued at $323,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
About Rogers Sugar
Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
