Roth Capital Lowers Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) to Hold

Roth Capital cut shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.76.

RBLX opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42. Roblox has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $819,310.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $456,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,945,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,310.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 317,650 shares of company stock valued at $12,155,579. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 566.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

