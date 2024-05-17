Roth Mkm Cuts Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Price Target to $3.00

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.

GOEV has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Canoo in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. R. F. Lafferty lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Canoo in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOEV opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.91) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canoo will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canoo by 114.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canoo in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

