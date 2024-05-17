Roth Mkm Increases LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target to $103.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Roth Mkm from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered LCI Industries from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded down $1.17 on Monday, reaching $109.66. The company had a trading volume of 53,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,622. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.70. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.90. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 114.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,202,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 20.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 298,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

