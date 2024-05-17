Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

CX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered CEMEX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.46.

NYSE CX opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

