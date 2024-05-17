Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $18.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PAA. TD Securities raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.23.

Shares of PAA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 812,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

