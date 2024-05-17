Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$18.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of CI Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised shares of CI Financial from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.56.

Shares of CIX opened at C$14.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.61. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$12.17 and a 1-year high of C$17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$656.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.6526055 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

