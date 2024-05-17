Royal Bank of Canada Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $176.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $171.00 to $176.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CE. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.22.

NYSE CE opened at $155.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $103.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Celanese by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 7.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Celanese by 15.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

