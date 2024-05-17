Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$16.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIA. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.57.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SIA

Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 1.5 %

SIA stock traded up C$0.22 on Friday, hitting C$14.83. 175,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,060. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$9.87 and a 12-month high of C$15.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of C$210.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.3497343 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.