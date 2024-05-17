Royal Bank of Canada Trims NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Target Price to $265.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NICE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.92.

NICE stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.88. 466,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,053. NICE has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.53 and its 200-day moving average is $215.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NICE by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

