Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$154.00 at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$148.00 to C$154.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RY. CIBC dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.36.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:RY traded up C$0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$144.88. 626,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,254,497. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$107.92 and a one year high of C$144.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$136.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$130.91. The company has a market cap of C$204.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.65 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3055556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

