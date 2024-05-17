Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

RHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of RHP traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $106.20. The stock had a trading volume of 72,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,991. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.10%.

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

