Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ryvyl’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

Ryvyl Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVYL opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ryvyl has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Get Ryvyl alerts:

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryvyl will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryvyl

About Ryvyl

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ryvyl stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Ryvyl Inc. ( NASDAQ:RVYL Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc owned 0.57% of Ryvyl at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryvyl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryvyl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.