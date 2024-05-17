Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ryvyl’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.
Ryvyl Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ RVYL opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ryvyl has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $17.50.
Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryvyl will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.
Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.
