Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Up 0.5%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)'s stock price was up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $287.34 and last traded at $286.16. Approximately 822,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,349,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.61.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.94. The company has a market capitalization of $276.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total value of $2,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $17,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total transaction of $2,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.77, for a total value of $4,211,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,416,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,856,927.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 635,499 shares of company stock worth $184,795,784. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after buying an additional 3,226,512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $910,220,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

