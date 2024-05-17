Sandra M. Volpe Buys 79 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) Director Sandra M. Volpe purchased 79 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.38 per share, for a total transaction of $14,803.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,541.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Republic Services stock opened at $187.18 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $196.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.55. The firm has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

