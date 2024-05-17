Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

SVRA has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $4.72 on Monday. Savara has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Savara will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Savara by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 14,565,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,536,000 after acquiring an additional 332,706 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Savara by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,841,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,033,000 after acquiring an additional 26,613 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 30.9% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,938,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Savara by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,063,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 148,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Savara by 41.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,563,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

