Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Savers Value Village from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $108,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Savers Value Village news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 5,700 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $108,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $313,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Savers Value Village by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 1,264.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,250,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,983 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 44.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 433,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 133,564 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 695,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after buying an additional 105,231 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SVV opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Savers Value Village has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $354.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Savers Value Village will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

