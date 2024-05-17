Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,096 Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,096 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 522,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 47,239 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 41,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BBD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,291,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,184,195. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

