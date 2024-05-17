Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock remained flat at $189.97 on Friday. 95,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,302. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

