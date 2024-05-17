Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $310,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 588 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 19,950 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 974,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $513,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.05.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE UNH traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $523.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,289. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $485.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

