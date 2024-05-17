Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New $292,000 Investment in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,002 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WGO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

WGO stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.32. The stock had a trading volume of 108,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,440. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.03. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.71 and a 1-year high of $75.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

About Winnebago Industries

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

