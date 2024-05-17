Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New $302,000 Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. The company had a trading volume of 345,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,676. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

