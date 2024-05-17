Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $528.00

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 528 ($6.63) and last traded at GBX 525.48 ($6.60), with a volume of 29829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 527 ($6.62).

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 502.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 487.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £821.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,147.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.