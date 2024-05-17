SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

SeaStar Medical Price Performance

SeaStar Medical stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. SeaStar Medical has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.72.

Get SeaStar Medical alerts:

About SeaStar Medical

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaStar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaStar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.