SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $923.80

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 923.80 ($11.60) and last traded at GBX 921.20 ($11.57), with a volume of 2119143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 887.80 ($11.15).

SGRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,042 ($13.09) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of SEGRO to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.11) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.84) to GBX 940 ($11.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 982 ($12.33).

The firm has a market cap of £12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,401.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 873.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 852.33.

In related news, insider Carol Fairweather bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 878 ($11.03) per share, for a total transaction of £70,240 ($88,219.04). In related news, insider Carol Fairweather bought 8,000 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 878 ($11.03) per share, with a total value of £70,240 ($88,219.04). Also, insider Soumen Das bought 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 882 ($11.08) per share, with a total value of £3,598.56 ($4,519.67). Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

