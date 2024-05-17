SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $923.80

Posted by on May 17th, 2024

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGROGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 923.80 ($11.60) and last traded at GBX 921.20 ($11.57), with a volume of 2119143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 887.80 ($11.15).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,042 ($13.09) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of SEGRO to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.11) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.84) to GBX 940 ($11.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 982 ($12.33).

SEGRO Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,401.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 873.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 852.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Carol Fairweather bought 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 878 ($11.03) per share, for a total transaction of £70,240 ($88,219.04). Also, insider Soumen Das bought 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 882 ($11.08) per share, with a total value of £3,598.56 ($4,519.67). Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

