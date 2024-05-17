Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at B. Riley

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.35.

Get Semtech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMTC

Semtech Stock Performance

SMTC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 333,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $41.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $192.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 125.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Kodai Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 2,039,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after buying an additional 54,267 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Semtech by 5.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 77,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 259.4% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 51,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 37,224 shares during the period.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.