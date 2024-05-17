Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Seritage Growth Properties Trading Down 2.8 %

SRG stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 432.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 136,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $1,318,909.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,582,612 shares in the company, valued at $131,479,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $61,955.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,509,817 shares in the company, valued at $129,829,341.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 136,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $1,318,909.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,582,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,479,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 214,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,537 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 141,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 752,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 68,309 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 799,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 258,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

