Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) PT Raised to $85.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $83.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.69. 498,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,330. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $5,514,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $72,674,478.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $5,514,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $72,674,478.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $532,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,292 shares of company stock worth $15,670,096. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 87.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 673,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth $4,712,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 45.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 15.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 944,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,374,000 after purchasing an additional 123,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

