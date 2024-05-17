Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Insider Sylvia Wiggins Purchases 24,625 Shares of Stock

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) insider Sylvia Wiggins acquired 24,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,673.13 ($19,651.08).
Service Stream Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.
Service Stream Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Service Stream’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Service Stream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.
About Service Stream
Service Stream Limited designs, constructs, operates and maintains infrastructure networks in Australia. It operates through Telecommunications, Utilities, and Transport segments. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, engineering, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.
