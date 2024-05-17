ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,589. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $808.73.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NOW traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $760.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,999. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.13 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $747.52 and a 200-day moving average of $724.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

