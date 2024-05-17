Severn Trent’s (SVT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.17) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Severn Trent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,940 ($36.93).
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
