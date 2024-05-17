Severn Trent’s (SVT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.17) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Severn Trent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,940 ($36.93).

Shares of SVT opened at GBX 2,624 ($32.96) on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of GBX 2,243 ($28.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,927 ($36.76). The stock has a market cap of £7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,247.62, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 909.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,501.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,564.13.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

