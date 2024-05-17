SFL (NYSE:SFL) PT Raised to $16.00 at BTIG Research

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered SFL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SFL presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. SFL has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $209.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in SFL in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SFL by 151.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in SFL by 746.4% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

