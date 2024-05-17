ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Up 13.3%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) was up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 1,300,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 291% from the average daily volume of 332,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Up 13.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$239.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShaMaran Petroleum

In other ShaMaran Petroleum news, Senior Officer Alex C. Lengyel sold 356,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$217,257.60. Company insiders own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

