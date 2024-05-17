Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,529 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 162.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,763,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092,670 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Shell by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,403,000 after acquiring an additional 885,069 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Shell by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,866,000 after acquiring an additional 848,104 shares during the period. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shell by 188.7% during the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,224,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 800,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shell Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $71.89. 3,250,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,629,545. The company has a market capitalization of $229.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average of $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

