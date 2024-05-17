Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Up 0.3 %

SHEN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.21. 18,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,477. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a market cap of $993.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.85 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 77.44% and a return on equity of 0.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Edward H. Mckay purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,917.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Edward H. Mckay bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,917.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 11,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $161,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,127.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,463 shares of company stock valued at $363,095 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $2,583,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 90,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 51,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 23.7% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 23,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.