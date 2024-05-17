Sherry S. Bahrambeygui Sells 522 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 522 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $44,740.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PSMT stock opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.92. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $61.82 and a one year high of $87.99.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,177,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,489,000 after purchasing an additional 133,814 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 43.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in PriceSmart by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,692,000 after purchasing an additional 263,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSMT shares. StockNews.com cut PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

