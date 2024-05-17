Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.04 and last traded at $57.70. Approximately 4,664,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 10,251,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.81.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

The company has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

