Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Director Clyde V. Kelly III Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) Director Clyde V. Kelly III bought 5,000 shares of Shore Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,306.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHBI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,238. The stock has a market cap of $390.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 30,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 283,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,619,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHBI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Shore Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

