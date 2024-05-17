Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Director Clyde V. Kelly III Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) Director Clyde V. Kelly III bought 5,000 shares of Shore Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,306.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shore Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ SHBI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,238. The stock has a market cap of $390.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shore Bancshares
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on SHBI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Shore Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shore Bancshares
About Shore Bancshares
Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shore Bancshares
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.