Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DPLM. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,800 ($47.73) to GBX 4,400 ($55.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($56.52) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,950 ($49.61).

Diploma stock opened at GBX 4,210 ($52.88) on Monday. Diploma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,772.88 ($34.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,340 ($54.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,619.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,427.73. The company has a market cap of £5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,626.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 17.30 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,263.74%.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

