Short Interest in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Declines By 9.8%

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 62,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayCom

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 198,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 16,682 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 17.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in BayCom by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on BayCom in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

BayCom Trading Up 0.2 %

BCML traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.75. 14,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. BayCom has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.76.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). BayCom had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $24.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BayCom will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BayCom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

