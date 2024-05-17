Short Interest in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Grows By 11.5%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRBR shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.83.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRBR traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $57.63. 485,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,163. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

