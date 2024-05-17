Short Interest in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Decreases By 5.4%

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,500 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 193,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BFST

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

In other news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $36,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 262,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $156,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,725.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,535.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $544.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.05%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.