Short Interest in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Decreases By 9.8%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Century Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. 19,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,673. Century Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29.
Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,742.41% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 293,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 192,915 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Century Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 618,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Century Therapeutics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 256,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPSC shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Century Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
