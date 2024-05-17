Short Interest in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Decreases By 9.8%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Century Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. 19,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,673. Century Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,742.41% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Century Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Century Therapeutics

In other Century Therapeutics news, insider Adrienne Farid sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $117,351.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,725.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,001 shares of company stock worth $152,090. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 293,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 192,915 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Century Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 618,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Century Therapeutics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 256,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPSC shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Century Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IPSC

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.