Short Interest in Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Increases By 12.0%

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the April 15th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cyfrowy Polsat Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CYFWF remained flat at $2.64 during trading hours on Friday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.
Cyfrowy Polsat Company Profile
