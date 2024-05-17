Short Interest in Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Increases By 12.0%

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the April 15th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cyfrowy Polsat Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CYFWF remained flat at $2.64 during trading hours on Friday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.

Cyfrowy Polsat Company Profile

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

