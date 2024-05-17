Short Interest in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Declines By 10.3%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 142,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCBO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Docebo from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Docebo from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Docebo Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Docebo by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Docebo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Docebo by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 58,319 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,076,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DCBO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 24,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,323. Docebo has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $56.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Docebo will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

