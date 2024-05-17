Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Grows By 11.6%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the April 15th total of 266,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Electric Power Development Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EPWDF remained flat at $15.17 during midday trading on Friday. Electric Power Development has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16.
About Electric Power Development
