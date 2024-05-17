Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Grows By 11.6%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the April 15th total of 266,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Electric Power Development Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EPWDF remained flat at $15.17 during midday trading on Friday. Electric Power Development has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16.

About Electric Power Development

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. operates as electric utility company in Japan. The company engages in the development and operation of 60 hydroelectric power plants with total owned capacity of 8,577 MW; wind power with total owned capacity of 477 MW; geothermal power with total owned capacity of 38 MW; thermal power with total owned capacity of 8,810 MW; solar; biomass; and nuclear business.

