Short Interest in flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Drops By 8.7%

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 935,500 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 1,024,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance

Shares of FNNTF opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. flatexDEGIRO has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

flatexDEGIRO Company Profile

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through flatex and DEGIRO segments. The company offers online brokerage services, including execution-only securities transactions under the flatex brand; shares, bonds, futures, options, stock-exchange-traded products, and stock-exchange-traded funds under the DEGIRO brand name; and services for professional traders, short selling services for selected shares and bonds, and trading lines under the ViTrade brand.

