Short Interest in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Rises By 11.9%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the April 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on FHTX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Foghorn Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:FHTX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. 18,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,908. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.97.
Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 million. Research analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Foghorn Therapeutics
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.