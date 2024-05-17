Short Interest in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Rises By 11.9%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the April 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on FHTX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 788.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $77,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FHTX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. 18,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,908. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 million. Research analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

