Short Interest in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expands By 11.8%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,900,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 88,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,110,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 168,224 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 84.9% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 39.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCEL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. 23,436,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,118,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 8.26. The company has a market cap of $363.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.83. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 105.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

