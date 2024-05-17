Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Decreases By 5.7%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRMA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,220,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,550,000 after acquiring an additional 300,068 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 216,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Performance

KRMA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,633. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $650.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

